It’s been a while, but it sounds like the 2022 4th Street Lilac Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever.

It’s been two years since the last festival happened in Calgary, and its triumphant comeback will be this summer, June 5, 2022.

This is incredibly great news for the City of Calgary, and for the first time ever, the festival will be expanded onto 17th Avenue, between 2nd and 5th Street.

This means more vendors to check out, an extra stage for even more live entertainment, and extended patios at the restaurants we know and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilac Festival (@lilacfestyyc)

Organizers were understandably forced to postpone the festival for the past couple of years, but this triumphant comeback is set for June 5, 2022.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival is a one-day event that, in many ways, kicks off the summer for the city. It’s the first major festival of the year and celebrates the food, drink, art, music, and more of the community.

4th Street is one of the best stretches of restaurants and bars in Calgary, and thousands of people can spend the day exploring them all, with unique vendors lining the road along the way.

This free event is known for being both an incredible place to party and have fun while also being an amazing place to spend the day with the whole family.

Summer patios, bouncy castles, street performers, over 500+ vendors, and six different concert stages create an energetic vibrancy along this popular block.

If you’ve ever been to this annual summer street festival, you already know how exciting this announcement is. This will be a joining force of two of the most fun streets in the city, and we can’t wait to explore it all.

With vendor registration now open, stay tuned for more updates and announcements for the 4th Street Lilac Festival that everyone has missed so much.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival

Address: 4th Street SW, between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive SW and on 17th Avenue, between 2nd and 5th Street

When: June 5, 10 am to 6 pm

Price: Free