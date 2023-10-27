Oakberry: Brazil's top açai brand announces new location in Calgary

Brazil’s top acai brand has just announced a new location opening in Calgary on 17th Avenue.

There are two other locations of this popular chain in Calgary, which only recently opened as well. One is at the District at Beltline (227 11th Avenue SW), while the other is at 625 1st Street SW. The first location opened as a pop-up back in June in Brookfield Place and took the city by storm.

The grand opening is this Saturday, October 28 between 9 am and 9 pm.

Oakberry operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries, including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Patrons can expect to enjoy Oakberry’s signature menu of customized bowls and beyond at this outpost. Vancouver also has five more outposts planned to open.

This brand’s bowls will also offer unlimited toppings. If that’s not exciting, then we don’t know what is! Check out either of these new spots the next time you’re in the mood for a healthy smoothie or bowl.

It might be chilly but it will be worth it for these tasty but equally healthy treats!

Oakberry 17th Avenue

Address: 1002 17th Avenue SW