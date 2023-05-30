Every vote matters: The five closest Calgary ridings in the Alberta election

One thing we hear constantly around elections is “every vote counts” and during this Alberta election in Calgary, the stats certainly back that up.

In the end, Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party won a majority.

It took a long time for the results to come in, and when they did, they were close.

Here are the five ridings in Calgary that were the closest in the Alberta election.

Calgary-Acadia: Seven votes

Registered nurse Diana Batten beat out Tyler Shandro to flip Calgary-Acadia for the NDP, but it wasn’t easy. Batten won by just seven votes. The Green Party, Solidarity Movement of Alberta, Wildrose Loyalty Coalition, and Independent candidates all also received votes.

Calgary-Glenmore: 30 votes

Another narrow win for the NDP in a riding that previously went to the UCP. Nagwan Al-Guneid came from the energy sector to beat incumbent Whitney Issik of the UCP by just 30 votes. The Green Party was the only other party that received votes in the riding.

This isn’t the first time the NDP won by a narrow margin in Calgary-Glenmore.

Friends, we won Calgary-Glenmore by six votes in 2015. If you haven’t voted yet, get to the polls. This election is so close, and every single vote matters. 🗳️ — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 29, 2023

As Rachel Notley points out, the NDP won this riding by six votes in 2015.

Calgary-North: 113 votes

Muhammad Yaseen held onto his spot in Calgary-North but NDP candidate Rajesh Angral made him work for it. Yaseen, who worked 40 years in the energy sector before politics, kept Calgary-North for the UCP by 113 votes in a riding where no other party received any votes.

Calgary-North West: 149 votes

Rajan Sawhney from the United Conservative Party kept Calgary-North West blue by 149 votes over Michael Lisboa-Smith of the NDP. Sawhney worked in oil and gas before coming to politics. The Alberta Party, The Solidarity Movement of Alberta, and Independent Candidates all received votes.

Calgary-Foothills: 269 votes

The NDP’s Court Ellingson took Calgary-Foothills from Jason Luan and the NDP by less than 300 votes. Independent candidates and the Solidarity Movement of Alberta also received votes in the riding that was decided by 269 votes.