UCP’s Danielle Smith remains Alberta premier in win over Notley’s NDP

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith will remain Premier of Alberta, defeating NDP leader Rachel Notley Monday night.

Smith is projected to have a majority government, per CBC News and Global Edmonton, with CBC projecting 52 seats in the Alberta Legislature for the UCP and 35 for the NDP.

Smith became the 11th premier of Alberta last October when she prevailed against six other candidates through instant-runoff voting, receiving 53.77% of the vote.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley spoke to supporters just before 11:30 pm regarding her loss, telling the crowd “I come before you with mixed emotions.”

Notley went on to say she was happing to welcome “at least” 10 more MLAs to her caucus, adding “We have achieved tremendous growth. I am so very, very proud to be the leader of this party.”

She added she had called Premier Smith to concede the race moments before she took the stage and to congratulate her on her victory.

You can find the Alberta election results here.