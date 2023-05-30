Lacombe-Ponoka elects candidate that compared trans kids to feces

The Lacombe-Ponoka candidate who compared transgender children to feces in food has been elected in that riding.

Jennifer Johnson will serve as the riding’s MLA after being declared the winner by Global News Monday night.

Johnson, who was removed from the United Conservative Party caucus over the comments, will have to earn her place back in the party as we wait to hear whether it will form Alberta’s next government or official opposition.

In mid-May, Johnson’s comments became public after recordings of her from September 2022 speaking about the public school system versus homeschooling surfaced.

In the recording, she can be heard comparing transgender students to mixing a teaspoon of feces into baked goods. She also mentions a hoax concerning litter boxes in schools in the audio recording.

You can find the comments at around 14:35.

UCP leader Danielle Smith removed Johnson, who has since apologized, from the party caucus over the comments but later told reporters that Johnson could be welcomed back.

Johnson currently has 70% of the votes as of 10:45 pm according to Elections Alberta. The NDP’s Dave Dale is in second with 20% of the vote.