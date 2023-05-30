NewsPolitics

Votes are being counted so slowly in Alberta and people are getting tired

Allison Stephen
|
May 30 2023, 4:06 am
It’s been more than an hour and a half since the polls closed in Alberta, and the votes are just barely trickling in.

As of 9:37 pm, only 110,028 votes, or less than 4% of those eligible, had been counted, and people are getting a little impatient.

Elections Alberta began trending on Twitter Monday night as people tried to make sense of why the results were rolling out at a snail’s pace.

For the first hour and a half, ridings such as Calgary-Beddington had only one vote reported in favour of the UCP, and some had no reported results.

 

Get some coffee ready because if you’re staying up to see who our next premier is, you’re in for a long night.

You can find the Alberta election results here.

