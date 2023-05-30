Votes are being counted so slowly in Alberta and people are getting tired

It’s been more than an hour and a half since the polls closed in Alberta, and the votes are just barely trickling in.

As of 9:37 pm, only 110,028 votes, or less than 4% of those eligible, had been counted, and people are getting a little impatient.

Elections Alberta began trending on Twitter Monday night as people tried to make sense of why the results were rolling out at a snail’s pace.

1.5 hours in, only have about 10% of voting places reporting, here’s a statement from Elections Alberta: “We’re not seeing any issues at this time, but understand people are keen to see the results. Processing the votes takes some time.” #ABelxn2023 #abvotes #AbElection2023 pic.twitter.com/7PZUyXrs9r — Lisa Johnson (@reportrix) May 30, 2023

For the first hour and a half, ridings such as Calgary-Beddington had only one vote reported in favour of the UCP, and some had no reported results.

Elections Alberta workers trying to count 750000 advanced votes while all of Alberta Twitter yells at them pic.twitter.com/fae2E6DniT — The Wicked Witch of the Far Left 🌾 (@FarLeftWitch) May 30, 2023

According to Elections Alberta: they are not experiencing any problems, they are just absurdly slow at this compared to every other jurisdiction in Canada https://t.co/LTI1W3u3Nb — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) May 30, 2023

Alberta: I want to know who won the election. Elections Alberta: Best I can give you is the result of one vote from each riding.#abvotes #ableg #AbElection2023 — Megan (@meg2386) May 30, 2023

Get some coffee ready because if you’re staying up to see who our next premier is, you’re in for a long night.

You can find the Alberta election results here.