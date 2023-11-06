EventsChristmasWinterCuratedOutdoors

Skate on a glowing rink with over 300,000 Christmas lights in Sylvan Lake

Nov 6 2023, 5:00 pm
Skate on a glowing rink with over 300,000 Christmas lights in Sylvan Lake
@visitsylanlake/Instagram | VisitSylvanLake.ca

A town in central Alberta is leaning into the holiday spirit, with a massive skating rink that lights up at night and 300,000 Christmas lights to marvel at.

Winter Village in Sylvan Lake will be lit up nightly from December until March, offering everything from a stroll under thousands of Christmas lights to skating on a massive rink with a large Christmas tree in the middle.

The huge skating rink will also be lit up at night, and it sounds too good to be true. It’s going to be a must-see this holiday season.

It just makes sense that Sylvan made it onto our list of Alberta small towns that become magical in the winter — it’s enchanting!

If you are looking to play some pond hockey, there are even some ODRs that you can hit up.

Bring your own skates, as there are no places to rent skates in Sylvan.

Christmas lights Alberta

visitsylvanlake.ca

Among the hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights in the town is a light tunnel that is perfect for a holiday Instagram photo. Winter Village can be found at Lakeshore Drive and 50th Street on the Sylvan Lake Pier.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Sylvan Lake (@visitsylvanlake)

You can also try your hand at ice fishing, with rentals available from several providers in Sylvan Lake, or bring your own equipment and try your luck. There are even a few providers who do overnight ice-fishing adventure rentals for a truly unique winter experience.

There are also lakeside bonfires every weekend to keep visitors warm and toasty. Don’t forget the hot chocolate!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Sylvan Lake (@visitsylvanlake)

So, there you have it.

We can’t wait to check out some of the most stunning Christmas lights Alberta has to offer and do some ice fishing, ice skating, or tobogganing.

Sylvan Lake is just under two hours south of Edmonton and a little over an hour and a half north of Calgary.

If you are doing a full-on holiday road trip, here’s a lengthy list of holiday and winter events happening all across Alberta. ‘Tis the season!

Sylvan Lake Winter Village

When: December until March 2024
Where: Sylvan Lake, Alberta
Cost: Free

