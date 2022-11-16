10 Alberta small towns that become magical in the winter

Winter in Alberta is such a treat with the gorgeous views and snowy open fields and a stop in some of these small towns is simply magical during winter.

We put together a list of the coziest and most dazzling towns to check out this winter before spring comes.

There are dozens of adorable Alberta towns that are great for day trips. Or, you could pick a few towns on the list and string together your own unique winter road trip. Better ensure you got a good set of winter tires though, just in case!

Best Alberta small towns in the winter

Canmore

Nothing beats time in the Rockies and Canmore brings it with the perfect winter views, hikes, and spots to grab something warm to eat and drink. The vibrancy of the snowy mountains and the twinkling lights of the town at night, *chef’s kiss*. We want to go already.

Sylvan Lake

A town in central Alberta leans into the spirit of winter with a massive skating rink that lights up at night and 300,000 Christmas lights to marvel at. The Winter Village in Sylvan Lake lights up nightly during its run, with activities that include skating, ice fishing, tobogganing, and more. It’s a top winter town in Alberta, that’s for sure!

Okotoks

Just a short drive south of Calgary, Okotoks has plenty of charm during the winter. The town’s cute old main street has plenty of character to go around, with so many lovely shops and stores to spend some time in.

Drumheller

Enjoy good views in the Badlands when you visit Drumheller this winter. The Badlands already provide a stunning backdrop year-round, however, it just hits differently when the hoodoos become snow-covered and the Christmas lights are up in town. So much to do and see, it’s a dream!

Black Diamond/Turner Valley

We combined these small towns southwest of Calgary due to them being so close and, well, they are becoming one town soon anyways. The area has plenty of mountain views, small town streets, some breweries to grab a drink, and the cute Sheep River which is a winter wonderland. Can’t beat that!

Vegreville

It’s home to the world’s largest Ukrainian Easter egg and Vegreville is so pretty in the winter. It’s full of rural Alberta charm, with farmer’s fields all around and wide open spaces galore (cue The Chicks’ Wide Open Spaces album during the drive out, it feels right.) There are some cute spots to check out for a bite to eat, and the massive egg pops even more when it’s against a snowy backdrop.

Spruce Grove

Just west of Edmonton, Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Lacombe

Lacombe’s historic main street is a must-see as it is, but it is made just so much quainter during the winter. So many cute stores, coffee shops, and sandwich shops to check out while around, and the Flatiron Building in the town is a prime winter Instagram spot. It’s like a baby New York City!

Camrose

Camrose is perfectly situated far enough out of Edmonton that it feels like a little vacation to visit, with plenty of trails to check out in the area if you want to admire all the stunning winter views. There are tons of coffee shops, Fika and Fiona’s are must-visits while in town! Grab a coffee, put on your headphones, and take a stroll through town. Trust us, it’s a vibe.

Bassano

Bassano is bursting with older buildings that have tons of character to them and with some fluffy snowflakes falling down onto the streets, this town is one to check out in Alberta this winter. There are endless views surrounding the town thanks to a flurry of farmer’s fields, make sure to catch the snowy fields shimmering at golden hour.