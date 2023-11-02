'Tis the s-s-season: A "winter whiteout" is headed Canada's way

Winter weather will be brutal this year, with tons of snow all over Canada.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a “winter whiteout” for most parts of the True North. Those who love snow sports and frosty winter vibes will be in their element, but the same can’t be said about Canadians with driveways to shovel.

“From the Atlantic seaboard to Arctic shores to the Pacific Coast — in almost every nook and cranny that typically sees snow — Canadians should expect oodles of fluffy white throughout the season,” reads the forecast. “This will be coupled with seasonably chilly temperatures at or below normal.”

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Nunavut, Ontario, and the Northwest Territories can expect cold, snowy weather.

In the southern parts of BC, “bone-chilling cold” will make you want to stay layered.

“Keep the fireplace going and hot cocoa at the ready! Snow and rainfall in the area will be near- or above normal for the season,” said the Farmers’ Almanac.

Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island will likely experience milder winter weather, but snowy conditions will persist.

Things will get wet and mild in Labrador and the very eastern tip of Newfoundland. The Farmers’ Almanac says these regions “will be the real outliers this winter,” with average or slightly above-normal temperatures and below-normal snowfall.

“Keep the shovels and umbrellas handy, though: the season is still expected to be very wet, with periods of snow and lots of rain,” the Almanac advises.

In August, a more detailed weather outlook said that although winter officially begins on December 21, Canadians can expect to feel the chill starting December 1 this year.

This article was originally published on August 30, 2023.