Cluck N Cleaver had some unfortunate news during the construction of its upcoming YYC location.

The popular fried chicken joint is currently in the middle of building its newest spot located at 151 Walden Gate SE in Calgary. On June 15, in the middle of the night, there was a very serious theft.

“Unfortunately, as a welcome to the neighbourhood during construction, our dump trailer was stolen last night!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Ownership made the announcement with the hope that someone out there might have more information on what happened.

“I just thought I’d put the word out in case anyone has door cams facing the street Walden’s Gate,” stated the Instagram post. “Facing the shoppers (it was parked on the east side of the lot between the Tim Hortons and the Starbucks).”

There will be a reward for any information leading to a safe return of the dump trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cluck N Cleaver – Fried Chicken (@cluckncleaver)

Known for its juicy drumsticks and all the classic sides, the menu here offers some of the best fried chicken in YYC.

Cluck N Cleaver’s chicken, which is supplied by local Alberta farms, is offered by the piece (think crispy, moist Southern-style fried chicken) and in quarter, half, and whole portions (rotisserie birds).

The Mother Clucker, the main fried chicken sandwich, is one of the most popular items, made with a house-made chipotle sauce, blue cheese mayo, coleslaw, and pickles.

There are also salads, like the chipotle lime corn bean salad, desserts, like malted milkshakes and cookies, and so many great sides, like poutine and buttermilk biscuits.

Be sure to stop into this new spot when it opens up. In the meantime, you can check out the original location at 1511 14th Street SW in the Beltline.

Stay tuned for all updates on this new outpost for the popular fried chicken spot. Hopefully, the rest of the construction can continue without any unfortunate incidents.

Cluck N Cleaver

Address: 151 Walden Gate SE, Calgary

Instagram