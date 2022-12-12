Cuties Market, from the Cuties Club and collective community, is kicking off its Christmas edition this weekend.

Conveniently located near Chinook Mall (last-minute shopping!), this market will have over 30+ vendors of food and local products to buy and try.

With a free hot cocoa bar, free cookies, and stations for baked goods, this feels like a food festival in many ways, but it will also have gift wrapping, DIY workshop services, and more.

This holiday Christmas market will be held on Saturday, December 17 from 12 to 6 pm.

A collaboration between Cuties and the Lamia Market & Consignment space, this is the perfect place to stop by, buy some presents or get them wrapped up, and treat yourself to some sweet goodies and hot cocoa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuties Club YYC (@cutiesclub.ca)

Cuties Market: Christmas Edition

When: Saturday, December 17 from 12 to 6 pm

Where: Lamia Market & Consignment – 5720 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Instagram