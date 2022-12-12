Cowboys and LaunchPad Golf are co-hosting a party this week in Calgary that’s a first of its kind.

The joint party will kick off on Thursday, December 15.

This event starts at 7:30 pm at Launchpad Heritage Pointe, offering unlimited golf as well as drinks and food for sale. Then, at 10:30 pm, a bus will take everyone down to the newly opened and very popular Cowboys nightclub.

The value package offers all of this and more, like gift cards, a Cowboys VIP Fast Pass, a Cowboys Legend Arcade Game Card, and beverages.

Launchpad Golf is a super popular multi-level golf and entertainment venue.

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the set-up and culture of Launchpad Golf are welcoming and fun. There are TVs on every stall, comfy seats, and tables to grab a bite or set your drink down while the group plays.

This isn’t a virtual experience. You’ll be hitting real balls with your clubs, and advanced TopTracer technology is what allows you to play other courses and play mini-games. It’s the best of both worlds!

The food menu isn’t your average snack shack either. The dishes are closer to a sports bar or pub, with pizza, handhelds, tacos, bowls, and shareable foods like wings, nachos, sliders, or pork buns.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves and has missed. It’s a Calgary institution that we can’t wait to finally have back.

It’s also known as “the most fun you can have with your boots on” and maybe that applies to golf shoes now too.

Cowboys and LaunchPad Golf Party

Where: (Launchpad) Heritage Pointe – 1 Heritage Pointe Drive and (Cowboys) 421 12th Avenue SE

When: Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 pm

Price: $100 per person

