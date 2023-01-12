A huge Calgary winter festival has unveiled its lineup

The massive Calgary winter festival, Chinook Blast, is set to take over Calgary with some major events over the next couple of weeks.

This iconic Calgary winter festival will be back for its third year, running from January 27 to February 12. With live music, light and art installations, theatrical performances, outdoor sports, cultural experiences, and night markets, Chinook Blast is stating this is the biggest and most diverse lineup they have put together.

Other Calgary winter festivals such as BIG Winter Classic, High-Performance Rodeo, Calgary Folk Festival’s Block Heater, and Ethnik Festivals will be returning, and adrenaline sport Nitro RallyCross and FIS Snow Rodeo World Cup will join Chinook Blast this year. Overall, they plan to bring more than 200 engaging winter experiences to the city.

There will be so many amazing events across the city.

It all kicks off with live music on January 27 with a concert by BIG Winter Classic, Block Heater, and Ethnik Festivals. to get everyone fired up.

Also, over the first weekend, Sport Calgary will be putting on a weekend sports festival with demonstrations of speed skating, synchronized skating, and a whole lot more ice sports to enjoy. There will also be some interesting displays at the Calgary Tower by the Canada Sports Hall of Fame.

On February 3, the Four Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market will combine music, dance and culture to create a connection between the Indigenous communities and all communities. There will be some great musical performances and a Powwow dance performance.

February 4 and 5 will see Arts Commons take over Olympic Plaza with an outdoor concert. Sunday, The YYC Music Awards Spotlight Festival will highlight “Calgary’s most exceptional emerging musicians. Also at Olympic Plaza that weekend, Canada Snowboard will be setting up a “mini shred park.”

The last weekend of Chinook Blast will feature a first for Alberta, Drag on Ice. They promise “frozen fierceness” at this two-hour drag display. There will also be some theatrical and music performances that weekend, along with “The Great Canadian Kilt Skate,” which returns after a two-year absence due to COVID.

One of the many things Chinook Blast has become known for is its STUNNING art and light installations across the city. Of course, those are back in a big-time way this year, with several local artists decorating the city with these amazing displays.

Thursdays and Fridays during the Calgary winter festival, there will be lunchtime performances at Calgary Central Library celebrating Indigenous Culture and Black History Month.

They have expanded the night market from one weekend to three weekends this year. Four Winds Indigenous Showcase & Market will be kicking it off on the weekend of January 27 to 29. Asian Heritage Foundation will bring the Asian Market back on the weekend of February 3 to 5, and Market Collective will help everyone celebrate Valentine’s Day by having their market on the weekend of February 10–12.

Chinook Blast will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year. The Asian Heritage Foundation and One Yellow Rabbit will be putting on a lantern parade on February 3 at 6 pm. People can join in making their lanterns from 4:30 pm to 6 pm at the City Hall Atrium.

And all that is just scratching the surface of what they have on the go. Check out their website for everything they have planned across Calgary over this amazing festival.

When: January 27 to February 12, 2023

Time: Varies by programming

Where: In and around downtown Calgary, with the Chinook Blast Hub centrally located around Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: Free public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub; other costs vary by event