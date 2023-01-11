"Drown out hate": Calgary drag community plans counter-protest of a show

The Calgary drag community is looking for support after plans surfaced online for a protest of an all-ages Drag Brunch.

The brunch is scheduled for Sunday, January 15 at The Rec Room on 64th Avenue with doors opening at 10:30 am.

The Instagram account YYC All Ages Drag raised concerns about the protest in a post earlier this week.

They are asking for people to come out as a counter-protest to support this show.

“Public action urgently needed! We need as many people as possible to show up with signs and flags and drown out the hate with LOVE! Sunday, Jan 15! Their protest starts at 10:30 am at the Rec Room (901 64 Ave NE) so let’s be there for 10 am!”

The counter-protest also has support from the local drag community and is asking for “signs of love and acceptance.”

