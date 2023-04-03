Cocktails and Corsets, a networking fundraiser that shares similarities with the popular Netflix show Bridgerton, is returning to Calgary this month.

Attendees can expect a combination of gourmet food, libations, special entertainment, networking, and the chance to learn some history along the way.

This cocktail event is happening in Calgary’s Heritage Park on April 24. Tickets are on sale right now.

There will be big prizes, costume designers, cocktails to try, and even a women’s marketplace where guests can shop and meet the entrepreneurs behind women-led businesses and products.

“This is one of our most exciting, entertaining and engaging fundraisers of the year,” said Philip Calvert, the chief development officer at Heritage Park, in a media release.

“Buying a ticket and encouraging others to do so, not only guarantees a fun evening, but ensures Heritage Park will be able to keep offering history-making experiences for years to come,” Calvert added.

This is a fun event and a great chance to meet other like-minded people, but it’s also an important one.

Partygoers will learn the history of how corsets supported women beyond fashion to everyday success and how women continue to make history every day.

Did you know that when Netflix debuted its second season of Bridgerton, searches for corsets increased by more than 100% on social shopping services? While the series might not have the stranglehold over pop culture it once had, the fanbase is still huge.

Fan of the show or not, why not join the fun over cocktails?

Cocktails and Corsets

When: April 24 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Gasoline Alley Museum – Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $95 to $125

