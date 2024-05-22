These 10 Alberta cities have the best work-life balance in the province

If you’re tired of the work grind, you might want to set your sights on these Alberta cities with the best work-life balance.

Analysts at Point2, a real estate publication, examined data on Canada’s 100 largest cities to determine the best work-life balance based on 30 key metrics.

The metrics ranged from work hours to available healthcare professionals, commuting, and affordability, including after-tax income, rent, and utilities.

It might be unsurprising to learn that the province’s two biggest cities made the list, but they aren’t at the top.

Strathcona County, less than 30 minutes outside of Edmonton, came out at the top of the list and even made a notable splash nationally. It just made it into the list of the top 50 municipalities in Canada for work-life balance, coming in 50th place.

Point2 highlights a few factors for this, such as Strathcona County’s low crime severity, one of the highest after-tax median household incomes ($105,000), and the fact that more than 85% of residents spend less than 30% of their income on housing costs.

Calgary came in at fifth on the list of Alberta cities, beating Edmonton which landed at number eight.

Calgary and area have some bragging rights to the quality of life of residents with “around 66% of locals in Airdrie and Calgary say[ing] they are in good or excellent health,” according to Point2.

Lethbridge might have come in last, but it still has some exceptional qualities.

“For professionals prioritizing affordable rent as a crucial aspect of their work-life peace of mind, Lethbridge, AB, stands out with the lowest cost of living in terms of rent. Renting in Lethbridge averages just $1,125 — a stark comparison to the $4,000 to $5,000 range commonly seen in cities like Toronto or Vancouver.”

Looking at the rest of the country, cities in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia made the top 10 in Canada for having the best work-life balance. Lévis, Quebec, is number one, with an overall score of 69.61.

With files from Allison Stephen