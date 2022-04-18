All the celebrities you can meet at Calgary Expo this weekend

This weekend, Calgary Expo, one of Alberta’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Over 90,000 fans of all ages are expected to flock to the four-day celebration at the Stampede Park, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in-between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, POW! Parade of Wonders, and tons of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at Calgary Expo from April 21 to 24:

Meet your favourite legends

Hollywood and Canadian icons are coming to Calgary Expo. Make plans to say hello to William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal), John Cleese (Monty Python, Shrek), Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, Doom Patrol) and Dave Foley (Kids in the Hall, NewsRadio).

Say hello to sci-fi stars

Some of our favourite sci-fi fandoms will be represented at this year’s event. Beam down to Stampede Park to meet John de Lancie (Star Trek), Brent Spiner (Star Trek), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Gallactica) and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead).

Hear from the voices behind beloved characters

Calgary Expo is bringing some of the biggest voice actors to meet their fans including Charles Martinet (Mario in the Super Mario video game series), Jessica Darrow (Luisa in Disney’s Encanto), Troy Baker (Joel Baker in The Last of Us, The Last of Us Part II), Nolan North (Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series), and many more.

Chat with the creators

Connect with your favourite comic creators, cosplayers and vtubers at this year’s Calgary Expo. Bring your books to get signed by Sam Maggs (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel), Kyle Charles (Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices), Mike Grell (Green Arrow) and dozens more. Get tips on your next cosplay from accomplished cosplayers like Spiral FX, Darkarnival Butler, and The Cosmic Monster. Then say hello to Vtubers such as Haruka Karibu, Takahata101, and MelonMinty.

Epic Cast Reunions

Reunited, and it feels so good! There are a number of huge cast reunions happening at Calgary Expo that you don’t want to miss, including Jay & Silent Bob (special event Friday) and cast members from Clerks (panel included in the Saturday ticket). The Hobbits from Lord of the Rings are journeying from the Shire to Stampede Park (a special event Saturday). And catch the stars from Cobra Kai and Trailer Park Boys on stage during this year’s event (panels included in the Sunday ticket).

Single-day tickets, four-day passes, and deluxe and premium packages are available now. Special event tickets for The Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion and Jay and Silent Bob Show! LIVE are also available online.

For tickets and more information, visit calgaryexpo.com.

2022 Calgary Expo

When: April 21 to 24, 2022

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Early-bird tickets are available now; single-day passes start at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-day passes, premium packages, and family packages are also available.