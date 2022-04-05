11 things we bet you didn’t know you could do at Calgary Expo (PHOTOS)

The countdown is on for the Calgary Expo, one of Alberta’s largest pop-culture events.

Returning to Stampede Park from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, April 24, the annual event is regularly attended by more than 90,000 fans of all ages.

Comic book connoisseurs, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics will discover lots to see and do. Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and fantastic celebrities to meet as well!

If any more excitement is needed, we’ve prepared a list of some unique events and activities to check out at Calgary Expo 2022. Get ready to join the fun!

Meet the Trailer Park Boys or Jay & Silent Bob in Character

It’s not every day you get to meet your favourite stars in person, let alone in character. So don’t miss your opportunity to see comedy legends The Trailer Park Boys on stage or meet them at their signing table in character. You’ll also have the opportunity to take a photo with the iconic duo “Jay and Silent Bob” at Calgary Expo.

Get a famous voice actor to record your voicemail

Calgary Expo always hosts some of the best voice actors in the business, and this year you can meet the people behind some of your favourite characters from Encanto, Overwatch, Kim Possible, Uncharted, and My Hero Academia. Even Super Mario himself will be there!

Check out the actors’ signing tables because some may have an option to record a new voicemail message for you. You’ll want to miss a call just to show it off!

Walk in the largest cosplay parade in Canada

Make sure to mark Friday, April 22 on your calendar because POW! Parade of Wonders, co-presented by Calgary Expo and Downtown Calgary, returns for its eighth anniversary at 10:30 am. Each year, thousands of cosplayers walk alongside special Expo guests during the free celebration of fandom and creativity throughout downtown Calgary. Past parades have drawn crowds of over 17,500 spectators.

Get a comic book signed

Connect with your favourite comic book creators by having them sign your favourite issue. Calgary Expo features legends like Mike Grell (best known for reviving Green Arrow), hot rising stars like Kyle Charles (Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices), and acclaimed contributors from every major comic franchise. Plus the signature may crank up the value of your books.

Ask your favourite stars a question

Every year, Calgary brings some of your favourite celebrities, voice actors, and cosplayers to town, and 2022 is no different.

What would you ask Captain Kirk if you could? Do you have a burning question for Freddy Kreuger? Attend the variety of panels with Calgary Expo’s celebrity guests and you’ll get your chance. Just get in line behind the mic and make sure you speak loud and clear!

Walk the red carpet in cosplay

Fans and photographers show up at the red carpet to see you show off your finest themed cosplay. Check the schedule for your genre, and meet up with like-minded fans.

And don’t miss the return of the Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix. Cheer on Alberta’s best as they compete for cosplay glory at the Stampede Qualifier. One Master will be crowned and then sent to FAN EXPO Canada to complete against the country’s best.

Appear in your own Super Mario level

Transport yourself to Mushroom Kingdom by visiting the Super Mario photo op in the family zone. Set up the perfect scene and save Princess Peach – your Instagram feed will thank you!

Meet special FX artists and learn more about behind the scenes filmmaking

Alberta has become a prime destination for filmmakers, with the province acting as the backdrop for TV series and films like The Last of Us and Ghostbusters: AfterLife. IATSE 212, ACTRA, Directors Guild of Canada, Vancouver Film School and local filmmakers will be at the Expo to shed light on the industry and explain how you can begin your filmmaking career.

Commission a piece of art

One of the coolest souvenirs you’ll bring home from the Expo is a piece of custom art.

Many creators in Artist Alley (located in the Big Four) will take a certain number of commissions on-site, and may even take requests. If you’re curious to see what you’d look like as a superhero or want custom cover art, make sure to stop by for something truly one of a kind.

See if you have what it takes to be an e-gamer champion

You’ll need to take breaks in between all of the exciting panels, meet-and-greets and shopping that you’ll be doing over the four-day event. Luckily the TGS E-Gaming pavilion will be set up to give your feet a rest and your thumbs a workout.

TGS E-Gaming pavilion features mini-tournaments and multi-console free gaming all day long. There is something for every gamer too, so add it to your itinerary.

Hang out after hours with the Hobbits

For the first time in Calgary, you can see all four of the Lord of Ring’s hobbits together onstage! The special evening event will feature “Pippin Took” (Billy Boyd), “Merry Brandybuck” (Dominic Monaghan), “Samwise Gamgee” (Sean Astin), and “Frodo Baggins” (Elijah Wood) sharing stories and memories while they answer your questions during the unexpected reunion. Sorry, no Orcs allowed.

Single-day tickets, four-day passes, and deluxe and premium packages are available now. Special event tickets for The Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion and Jay and Silent Bob Show! LIVE are also available online.

For tickets and more information, visit calgaryexpo.com.

2022 Calgary Expo

When: April 21 to 24, 2022

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Early-bird tickets available now; single-day passes starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-day passes, premium packages, and family packages also available.