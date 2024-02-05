Canmore's new Nordic spa just pushed back its opening date

Albertans have been eagerly anticipating the opening of a brand-new Nordic spa in Canmore, but its opening date has been pushed to next year.

The company responsible for the new resort tells Daily Hive that opening dates have changed for two of its planned spas.

“The indoor spa at MTN House By Basecamp (in Canmore) was originally set to open this summer, and the big Nordic Spa was set to open in Winter 2024. But we are now planning for both to open in Spring 2025,” says Michelle Easton with Basecamp Resorts.

Construction on the spa is scheduled to begin this spring.

MTN House by Basecamp will be home to Canmore’s first-ever premium Nordic spa and will be open both to hotel guests and the public.

Visitors are promised a luxurious experience with a range of services, including massage, facials, body treatments, and more, all designed to promote wellness and tranquillity.