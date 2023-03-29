One of the nicest destinations in the province is getting a huge boost with a new luxury hotel and nordic spa.

Basecamp Resorts has announced that its newest property “MTN House by Basecamp” is set to open this summer in Canmore.

This luxury four-story hotel has 99 rooms, including some pet-friendly options. Online reservations open today for bookings starting July 1.

MTN House by Basecamp will be home to Canmore’s first-ever premium Nordic spa, which will open in Summer 2024.

The spa will offer premium hydrotherapy, dry and wet sauna, and massage services.

The Nordic Spa will be open to hotel guests as well as to day visitors.

The rooms at the new luxury hotel will definitely have you feeling like you are in the mountains with their refined rustic look that was inspired by the nature around Canmore and the local culture. The hotel will be a short walk from downtown Canmore.

The building will also feature Basecamp’s first food and beverage concept Rhythm and Howel. Daily Hive is told it will be an upscale restaurant, cafe, and bar with a focus on sustainability and local ingredients.

MTH House at Basecamp guests will be able to enjoy a large outdoor patio dining area, vintage photo booth, and communal hot tub. The perks continue with complimentary cruiser bikes and special rates for Silver Tip Golf Course.

If you are looking at the pictures and trying to put together what used to be there, the site is the home of the former Holiday Inn which was acquired by Basecamp Resorts and is being renovated for this new project.

All of the contents and furniture from the previous hotel, including all the beds, couches, chairs, lamps, bedding, and TVs from 99 rooms were donated to the Calgary Dream Centre for their initiative that furnished dozens of homes for refugees settling in Calgary and surrounding areas.