An Alberta river was just named a top fishing destination in Canada

An Alberta river was just named a top destination for fishing across the country, with some pretty standout features placing it toward the top.

Calgary’s Bow River is a “trout Haven,” according to Fishingbooker, the online platform behind the rankings. It placed third on the list of 10 Canadian rivers, behind Lake Ontario, which came in first, and the BC’s Cowichan River, which came in second.

The list was created to help anglers “navigate the Great White North” by offering them a directory of the best places to fish. The river is also home to one particular fish species, which is partially what makes it so sought after.

“In Alberta, the Bow River stands as a trout haven, seamlessly blending urban charm with untamed waters. Starting in Calgary, this waterway offers blue ribbon fishing opportunities, with prime stretches around ‘Stampede City’ boasting premium brown and rainbow trout,” reads the press release.

Other rivers that made it onto the list include Last Mountain Lake in Saskatchewan; Lake Dauphin in Manitoba; Saguenay in Quebec; North Lake in Prince Edward Island; Bras d’Or Lake in Nova Scotia; the Gander River in Newfoundland; and the French River in Ontario.