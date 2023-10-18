It’s set to be a warm week in Calgary, so you might want to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather before there is a major temperature drop next week.
Thursday should be the warmest day of the week, with a predicted high of 20°C, followed by another warm day on Friday.
Clouds will roll in on Friday, however, and are set to stick around for the following few days and even bring snow.
Next week will start off cloudy, with temperatures dropping below zero on Sunday night. Monday night will be even colder at -7°C, which is a harsh 27°C drop from the “balmy” temperatures we’ll be experiencing on Thursday.
Snow should be back in full force starting Monday and Tuesday, with a 60% chance of flurries.
Don’t despair completely, though, since it’s looking like it might be a pretty warm winter in Alberta this year.