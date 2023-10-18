Significant closures scheduled for Calgary CTrain next month

Commuters might want to plan ahead as Calgary Transit says there will be “significant closures” at CTrain stations across the city next month.

The closures will take place over a nine-day period and will affect the south leg of the CTrain’s red line and nearby traffic. The work will call for Calgary’s “largest ever replacement shuttle service.”

“Over the course of the nine-day shutdown, crews will work 24 hours a day to tie the new tracks to the rest of the line, string overhead power lines to connect the new station to the network, install new track signals at pedestrian crossings, build pedestrian access to the new station, and start demolition of the temporary platforms,” says the City of Calgary’s press release.

The closures are the result of the city’s 17th Avenue SE Extension and Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild which will see a major expansion between Stampede Park and the Beltline neighbourhoods.

The City says the repairs are part of a “critical phase” of construction in the rebuild and extension project and will begin after rush hour on November 24 and will wrap up before CTrain service resumes in the morning on December 4.

Crews will be working 24/7 to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Calgarians can expect to see the following commute changes during this time period:

Closure of the Red Line between Chinook and City Hall/Bow Valley College stations, with replacement shuttle service for Transit customers.

Lane closures on northbound Macleod Trail between 25th Avenue and 12th Avenue SE

Detoured pedestrian access onto Stampede Park from Macleod Trail.

As a thank-you to Calgarians for their patience, the City will be offering 25% off December bus passes.