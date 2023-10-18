The early winter forecast for Alberta is out and we are going to get spoiled

We may still be in the heart of fall, but everyone in Alberta knows that the snow is not too far away as we creep through October, and winter is on the horizon.

Luckily, an early winter forecast from The Weather Network is hinting at the chance of a pretty decent start to winter for Alberta, and much of Canada for that matter.

The Weather Network says due to a “classic El Niño pattern,” most of Canada will see a delay in the arrival of consistent cold weather, although you can’t discount the risk of some “significant shots” of early winter weather.

Looking at the start of winter, Alberta is basking in an above-seasonal temperature pattern, along with much of the country.

Albertans better enjoy it while it lasts, though. The Weather Network forecast says, “A shift towards a central Pacific-based El Niño (Modoki El Niño) event is expected by the end of winter or early spring 2024.”

The big question is if the transition is slow or rapid. A slow one would mean the pattern we see early this winter will bleed into the rest of the season.

If the transition speeds up, that will bring more persistent, cold weather later in the season across central and eastern Canada. Fingers crossed Alberta is in the clear with that. We don’t even want to think about another winter with extreme polar vortexes.