NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Calgary now costs almost $23,000 a year

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Oct 18 2023, 6:51 pm
Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Calgary now costs almost $23,000 a year
Dolce Vita/Shutterstock

A new rent report released this week by Zumper shows that it now costs $22,560 a year to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary.

Data from the Canadian Rent Report shows cities in BC and Ontario continuing to top the list for highest rent costs in the country.

Vancouver hit an all-time high of $2,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment while a two-bedroom apartment rose by 1.5% to $3,960. Toronto meanwhile came in second but had an even higher percentage increase of 1.6%, bringing the average cost to rent a one-bedroom in Toronto to $2,540 a month.

Zumper

Calgary was in the top 10, sitting at number 9, with an average of $1,880 monthly to rent a one-bedroom in the city.

That number continues to climb month-over-month, jumping over $100 monthly in just four months. According to the report, Calgary saw the largest year-over-year rent price growth in the country at 27%.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

Just a little further north, though, costs of living are proving to be significantly less expensive.

Edmonton sits way down at #21 on Zumper’s list, with the cost to rent a one-bedroom in the city now at $1,180 a month. That’s a total of $14,160 yearly, which is almost $8,500 less than Calgary.

The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country.

Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 23 most populous metro areas.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop