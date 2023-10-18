A new rent report released this week by Zumper shows that it now costs $22,560 a year to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary.

Data from the Canadian Rent Report shows cities in BC and Ontario continuing to top the list for highest rent costs in the country.

Vancouver hit an all-time high of $2,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment while a two-bedroom apartment rose by 1.5% to $3,960. Toronto meanwhile came in second but had an even higher percentage increase of 1.6%, bringing the average cost to rent a one-bedroom in Toronto to $2,540 a month.

Calgary was in the top 10, sitting at number 9, with an average of $1,880 monthly to rent a one-bedroom in the city.

That number continues to climb month-over-month, jumping over $100 monthly in just four months. According to the report, Calgary saw the largest year-over-year rent price growth in the country at 27%.

Just a little further north, though, costs of living are proving to be significantly less expensive.

Edmonton sits way down at #21 on Zumper’s list, with the cost to rent a one-bedroom in the city now at $1,180 a month. That’s a total of $14,160 yearly, which is almost $8,500 less than Calgary.

The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country.

Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 23 most populous metro areas.