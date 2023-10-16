Temperatures across Alberta could climb into the low 20s this week



Proudly Canadian and family-owned since 1953, Kal Tire now proudly serves customers at over 260 store locations across Canada. Trust Kal Tire for friendly advice and expert service for tires, wheels, brakes and mechanical services. Kal Tire–It’s How We Roll.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the temperatures predicted for this week are “unseasonably warm.”

Calgary’s average for this time of year is 12 degrees while Edmonton’s is two degrees lower at 10 degrees. Each city is looking at temperatures this week that will exceed those numbers by about seven or eight degrees, making it an unseasonably warm week in the province.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Calgary (@tourismcalgary)

The warmest weather will hit on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with temperatures in the high teens and low 20s.

“In general, the prairies we’re sitting under a ridge of high pressure which generally means warm temperatures and sunnier skies as well. So that’s another factor that adds into it,” says ECCC.

Albertans will have to hold out for the warm weather until midweek though, since some cooler weather, rain, and clouds are expected starting tomorrow for areas in the south of the province.