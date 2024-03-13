Calgary is forecast to see a rare "once in a decade" warm spell soon

Calgarians have been treated to some pretty warm weather over the past few days, and may be happy to hear that an even bigger warm-up is in store for next week!

The whole week ahead in Calgary has temperatures forecasted above zero. There’s also nothing but sunshine expected until next Tuesday except for some flurries and rain showers today.

The big warming is set to come to the city on Monday with a 20°C high expected.

Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says these temperatures are unseasonably warm.

“20°C in the month of March doesn’t actually happen too often. The last time it happened in March was March 27 at the very end of the month in 2015. It’s once or twice in a decade.”

Prior to 2015, Pederson adds, Calgary saw similar temperatures in 2005, 2004, and 1987.

The warm temperatures are more likely when the snow has melted because the energy that would otherwise go into heating the air is diverted into heating the snow.

Calgary is on track to reach its 20°C high next week, but the less snow you see on the ground, the warmer you can expect it to feel!