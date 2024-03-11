Calgary set to see a 17°C temperature change by the weekend

It looks like spring is right around the corner, as a 17°C temperature change coming to Calgary by the weekend.

After a brutally cold run last week, Calgarians have been soaking in the warmth that’s taken over the city since this weekend, and it looks like even more is on the way.

Temperatures are still forecast to be below zero overnight until Wednesday, with a low of -2°C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The first double-digit daytime high is on Thursday, which is set to see a high of 12°C.

Those numbers will continue to climb until Sunday, when we could see a high of 15°C!

So get ready to put your shovels away, we’re one step closer to flip-flops and short-sleeve weather!