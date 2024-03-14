"Be prepared": Snow on tap for Alberta next week after blast of warmth

In typical March weather fashion for Alberta, the province is set to get a blast of cold with the chance of heavy snow next week, following potentially record-breaking temperatures on tap this weekend.

So prepare the sunglasses for this weekend and maybe even the snow shovels for next week, Alberta is in for a real weather roller coaster.

Daily Hive spoke with Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), who shed light on what to expect.

Pederson says the blast of warm air that is moving into Alberta today into tomorrow is thanks to an upper ridge, with the jet stream moving up and north of Alberta, allowing for a lot of warm air to move over the province.

“Temperatures in the forecast may be records or close to records, especially for Edmonton and Calgary on Sunday,” Pederson added.

According to Thursday morning’s forecast from ECCC for both Edmonton and Calgary, the temperatures are looking fantastic and well above average for this time of year; however, Pederson says pay attention to what happens come Wednesday.

Edmonton long-range ECCC forecast

Calgary long-range ECCC forecast

How much snow could fall in Alberta?

Albertans know March can bring some wild weather, and that seems to be the case over the next week, with a spring system bringing snow back to the province and a pretty sharp cool down.

“It’s a little uncertain with different model guidance, the worst-case scenario is upwards of 15-20 cm in the foothills west of Red Deer, more like 5-10 cm for Edmonton and Calgary, but that’s the worst-case scenario,” Pederson cautioned.

“Some of the models show less, but snow on Wednesday/Thursday is likely, but how much there’s the worst case and best case scenario, which would be a light dusting. Be prepared for changing weather.”

Heading into next weekend, Albertans should keep their warm jackets handy, dipping below normal for the daytime highs sitting around -3°C to -5°C for YEG and YYC.