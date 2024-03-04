Events

A bunch of vibrant, colourful festivals will be taking over Calgary soon

Mar 4 2024, 5:00 pm
A bunch of vibrant, colourful festivals will be taking over Calgary soon
Every year, Indian Holi festivals have been making their colourful mark on Calgary, and this year is no exception, with some big festivities planned.

The Indian Society of Calgary describes Holi as a “festival of colours” and explains it is a “Hindu tradition that celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.”

Across the city, organizations fill up community centres, parks, and more with colourful celebrations, and you’ll want to mark your calendars so you can check them out for yourself.

There are multiple events planned, so there will be plenty of opportunities to join in the festivities. These are the big ones to watch out for in Calgary.

 

Holi Hungama

 

This festival sells out every year, so you’ll want to get your tickets early! There will be a DJ, dancing, and so much food, from appetizers to a full East Indian dinner. And every ticket comes with a pouch of colour for the main event of the night: the colour throw!

When: March 16 from 7 pm to 1 am
Where: Magnolia Banquet Hall — 5075 Falconridge Boulevard NE
Organization: SPARQ Productions
Price: $70 to $85 and can be purchased online here

Holi Mela

Colours, music, and vibrant energy will fill the room at this Holi Festival at the end of March!

When: March 23, 11 am to 3 pm
Where: 2707 Catalina Boulevard NE
Organization: Indians in Calgary
Price: $10 and can be e-transferred to [email protected]. For more information, click here

Holi Rangotsav

This celebration is budget-friendly at only $20 per person! Each ticket comes with one bag of colour, food, and access to lively entertainment that includes a DJ music party and full Masti.

When: April 6, noon to 4 pm
Where: Edgemont Community Association — 33 Edgevalley Circle NW
Organization: Bhartiya Multi-Cultural Heritage Society
Price: $20 and can be emailed to [email protected]; for more information, click here

Holi: Festival of Colours

This event promises to be a feast for the senses with music, dance and delicious snacks on offer!

When: April 13 from 11 am to 3:30 pm
Where: Bowness Park – 48 Avenue NW (picnic sites 4 and 5)
Price: $15 and can be purchased online here
Organization: Indian Society of Calgary

