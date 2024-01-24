Calgary is forecast to be warmer than parts of Texas next week

The wild weather roller coaster doesn’t seem to be coming to an end any time soon, with some pretty crazy temperatures in the forecast for Calgary next week.

After a massive dump of snow last week, temperatures have been climbing across the city, and some of them are looking pretty shocking.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary is set to see a high of 18°C to start next week, which is hard to imagine, given how cold it was earlier this month.

If Monday reaches its expected high, it will be warmer in Calgary than in Austin, Texas, which is currently expected to be 17°C!

The warmer weather in Calgary is expected to really kick in on Saturday with a high of 7°C.

If the high for Saturday holds, it will be the warmest January 27 in Calgary’s history. The current record of 13.2°C was set in 2011, with records going back to 1882.

With temperatures like these, it could almost pass as a summer forecast. If it makes you want to get outside, you might want to consider checking out some of the awesome and unique winter activities happening around Calgary.