Calgary's extreme cold is on track to break a 55-year record today

It looks like Calgary’s extreme cold weather could break a 55-year record today, with an expected daytime high of -32°C.

According to Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary hasn’t seen a frigid high like that since 1968.

“The last time Calgary had a daytime high temperature of minus -32°C or less would have been -33.9°C on December 28, 1968.”

Not only that, the city has already surpassed another record after yesterday’s temperatures amidst the deep freeze.

Thursday’s daytime high was -30°C, a temperature not seen since January 27, 2004.

Pederson says this cold combined with a wind chill that could plunge into numbers dipping below -50°C and called it “extremely hazardous.”

Organizations around the city are asking for help including animal shelters that need fosters to help keep homeless animals off the streets.