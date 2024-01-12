NewsWeather

Calgary's extreme cold is on track to break a 55-year record today

Jan 12 2024, 7:13 pm
Andrei Stepanov/Shutterstock

It looks like Calgary’s extreme cold weather could break a 55-year record today, with an expected daytime high of -32°C.

According to Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary hasn’t seen a frigid high like that since 1968.

“The last time Calgary had a daytime high temperature of minus -32°C or less would have been -33.9°C on December 28, 1968.”

Not only that, the city has already surpassed another record after yesterday’s temperatures amidst the deep freeze.

extreme cold

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Thursday’s daytime high was -30°C, a temperature not seen since January 27, 2004.

Pederson says this cold combined with a wind chill that could plunge into numbers dipping below -50°C and called it “extremely hazardous.”

Organizations around the city are asking for help including animal shelters that need fosters to help keep homeless animals off the streets.

