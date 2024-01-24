Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This $3.6 million Calgary mansion could be a contemporary art museum

Jan 24 2024, 5:30 pm
There’s a massive Calgary mansion for sale right now that honestly looks like it could be a contemporary art museum. 

Located at 3006 5 A Street SW, it’s listed for $3.6 million and includes so many nifty design features.

house

Both the outside and inside are impossible not to admire. 

There are huge windows lining all the walls of the home, allowing a seamless blend of both natural and human architecture.

Despite its hyper-modern feel, the home also exudes warmth and comfort — which are only enhanced by both the material and colour schemes.

It comes with mahogany-clad walls, clean lines, custom cabinetry, a whalebone ceiling, and a copper roof.

The whole place has also been lined with heated wooden floors and makes a perfect fit for large families with the spaciousness found throughout. 

It has a total of four bedrooms, two of them complete with ensuite bathrooms.

The home is nestled just south of downtown at Rideau Park, making it a great spot if you’re hoping to access some of the city’s best local shops and restaurants.

