This $3.6 million Calgary mansion could be a contemporary art museum

There’s a massive Calgary mansion for sale right now that honestly looks like it could be a contemporary art museum.

Located at 3006 5 A Street SW, it’s listed for $3.6 million and includes so many nifty design features.

Both the outside and inside are impossible not to admire.

There are huge windows lining all the walls of the home, allowing a seamless blend of both natural and human architecture.

Despite its hyper-modern feel, the home also exudes warmth and comfort — which are only enhanced by both the material and colour schemes.

It comes with mahogany-clad walls, clean lines, custom cabinetry, a whalebone ceiling, and a copper roof.

The whole place has also been lined with heated wooden floors and makes a perfect fit for large families with the spaciousness found throughout.

It has a total of four bedrooms, two of them complete with ensuite bathrooms.

The home is nestled just south of downtown at Rideau Park, making it a great spot if you’re hoping to access some of the city’s best local shops and restaurants.