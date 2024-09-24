You better get out and enjoy the September heat Calgary is currently experiencing because a decent temperature swing is in the forecast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is set to see MUCH cooler temperatures soon. Today’s high is forecast to be dazzling at 27 °C and mainly sunny. The temperature will then dip to an overnight low of 12°C tonight.

Tomorrow, the heat continues in YYC, with a daytime high of 27°C and an overnight low of 11°C. According to ECCC, the average high for this time of year is 16°C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures sure start to crater, with daytime highs reaching 18°C on Saturday, followed by 14°C on Sunday.

You might also like: You can buy this $6.5M apartment building in a town near Calgary

7 things we're stoked to enjoy in Calgary this fall

Auto insurance in Alberta facing a "crisis" after Calgary hailstorm

Things really get brisk when it comes to overnight lows on the weekend, with Saturday’s overnight low pegged at just 1°C, followed by Sunday’s overnight low of 2°C.

When you do the math between Tuesday’s high and Saturday’s overnight low, that’s a wicked 26°C temperature swing. It’s definitely sweater weather!

With the blast of chillier temperatures on the way, now is a good time to peep our ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta — get out and enjoy it!

If you are already bracing yourself for how the fall season in Alberta might pan out weather-wise, we got you covered on that right here.