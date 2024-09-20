You can buy this $6.5M apartment building in a town near Calgary

Why buy one apartment when you can buy 50? An entire apartment building is up for grabs in a town just east of Calgary, offering exactly that.

Located at 7 Parkland Drive in the town of Strathmore, which is a little over 50 kilometres east of Calgary, the building is listed for a cool $6,499,999.

The units in the building range from one to two bedrooms, and the total floor area is 47,000 square feet.

Built in 1982, the building has units ranging from bachelor to two bedrooms, and its total floor area is 47,000 square feet.

The 50 units consist of two bachelor suites, 20 one-bedroom suites, and 28 two-bedroom suites.

Each unit has a kitchen, dining area, storage room, and four-piece bathroom. The one-bedroom and two-bedroom units also have a living room, while the bachelor suites have a mixed living/sleeping area, per its listing.

If you are also on the hunt for your first home in Calgary, a new study has revealed how much time it takes to save up for one, and it’s not pretty news for Gen Z specifically.