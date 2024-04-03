Where's spring? Snow is expected in Calgary every day until next week

Keep your mittens and snow brushes handy in Calgary, as snow is in the forecast starting this evening and won’t let up until next week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see plenty of snow this week, with the chance of flurries kicking off tonight and periods of snow sticking around in the city until Sunday.

Luckily, the start of next week brings with it the halting of snowfall and warm temperatures coming back around, with the forecast for Monday sitting at a nice high of 15°C and Tuesday at 12°C, both with a mix of sun and clouds.

Snow in April shouldn’t come as a major surprise for most Albertans. Daily Hive chatted with an ECCC meteorologist about what Alberta could expect for precipitation for the month, nabbing the advice to “keep snow brushes in your car” and not to take your winter tires off quite yet.

If you are curious about the full forecast for April, you can find all those details here.