Rock on! An iconic Calgary store is making a comeback... (kind of)

If you were part of the local punk-rock or metal music scene in Calgary over the past 20 years (or just appreciate a sick band tee), chances are you know all about this iconic Kensington shop.

Charisma was the go-to store in Calgary for the best niche band T-shirts, pins, bongs, and of course… Hacky Sacks.

The friendly owners, Simon and Mary, were known for always going the extra mile to make customers happy and left an indelible mark in the hearts of many locals. Unfortunately, the pair suffered some setbacks to their business in recent years.

The owners, a husband and wife team, announced they were looking to sell Charisma back in 2021, to the surprise of many Calgarians.

Simon passed away later the following year, leaving many nostalgic for the role both he and the store played in their teenage years.

There is a happy ending to the story since a Vancouver-based company with a very similar vibe bought out the beloved store!

Its new name is the Rock Shop Experience Calgary, and it is already open for business.

Someone even posted on Reddit that Mary stopped by the new store for its opening day over the weekend.

It’s the company’s first time branching out from its original location, so hopefully Calgarians will show it some of the love the original store had for over two decades.

Address: 328 10th Street NW