Patio weather: Calgary could see a 22°C temperature shift this weekend

After another dump of spring snow recently, Calgarians can look forward to some double-digit warm weather this weekend!

Before we make it there though, we’ll have to endure some rainy days until mid-week.

The week will kick off with some showers on Monday and a high of 15°C. The good news is the only daytime high not expected to reach the double digits over the next few days is on Tuesday, with a forecast of 6°C.

The sun will come out and temperatures will climb starting on Thursday.

By the time Friday rolls around, we’ll see temperatures well into the 20°C range.

It will all peak on Sunday with a high of 25°C.

