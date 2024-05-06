NewsWeather

Patio weather: Calgary could see a 22°C temperature shift this weekend

Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
May 6 2024, 4:06 pm
After another dump of spring snow recently, Calgarians can look forward to some double-digit warm weather this weekend!

Before we make it there though, we’ll have to endure some rainy days until mid-week.

The week will kick off with some showers on Monday and a high of 15°C. The good news is the only daytime high not expected to reach the double digits over the next few days is on Tuesday, with a forecast of 6°C.

Calgary weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The sun will come out and temperatures will climb starting on Thursday.

By the time Friday rolls around, we’ll see temperatures well into the 20°C range.

It will all peak on Sunday with a high of 25°C.

