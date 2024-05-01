17 Calgary communities will be getting photo radar this May
In a bid to reduce collisions across Calgary, 17 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month.
Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail and Sarcee Trail. In addition, the following 17 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:
- Beddington Heights
- Citadel
- Copperfield
- Cranston
- Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry
- Hillhurst
- Highwood
- Huntington Hills
- McKenzie Lake
- Mount Pleasant
- Pump Hill
- Sandstone
- Shaganappi
- Sunridge Business Park
- Vista Heights
- Wildwood
- Windsor Park
Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.
There are also 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights. You can see the full list of locations here.
Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.