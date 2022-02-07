Calgary trucker convoy "remained on its planned route," caused no blockades

As trucker convoys and protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates cause disturbances across the country, a convoy in Calgary over the weekend remained peaceful in comparison.

The Calgary Police Service and the City of Calgary have issued a joint statement, noting that they were aware of convoy-related protests planned for Saturday and worked together to ensure public safety.

The statement says that both organizations took steps to anticipate possible traffic disruptions, “acting in the best interest of Calgarians to ensure that homes and businesses were not negatively impacted by protestors and demonstrations.”

Following the protest, Calgary Police said that the convoy remained on its planned route along Stoney Trail. There were minor traffic slowdowns as a result, but no blockades.

The statement also says that the convoy organizer remained in contact with police for the duration of the event.

On Monday morning, a video shared to YouTube by user PI Staker shows another convoy in Calgary, composed of at least 12 vehicles waving Canadian flags. The vehicles are slowed down or stopped on Deerfoot Trail, delaying traffic during many Calgarians’ morning commutes.

Police appear to be onsite in the video.

In contrast to the size of the convoys in Calgary, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency over the weekend following two weeks of “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations, and someone in Toronto was arrested for throwing feces during a protest.

Vancouverites had their mornings disturbed for the second weekend in a row as demonstrators entered the city, loudly honking, and counter-protesters blocked the flow of traffic for close to half an hour, blocking some “Freedom Convoy” supporters on Terminal Avenue from entering the city.

The protests have been denounced by the Canadian Trucking Alliance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and many other leaders. Meanwhile, Donald Trump and US Senator Ted Cruz have shown support.

Calgary Police and the City of Calgary say that they will continue to monitor events going on in the city and will share any additional information as necessary.

With files from Sarah Anderson