Jan 19 2023, 11:59 pm
All aboard: Calgary Transit is planning to hire for 800 new jobs this year
Calgary Transit is set to expand, increasing its workforce with 800 new jobs coming in.

And the jobs it is hiring for are vital roles in the organization.

In a release today, Calgary Transit said these jobs would help them get back to a pre-pandemic level of service.

Over the next four weeks, Calgary Transit is recruiting up to 400 Transit Operators, and later this year, they will be recruiting around 400 additional Transit Operators.

There is also a posting for eight Journeyperson 1 – Truck and Transport Technicians who will ensure vehicles are maintained and safe.

Additional staff will help Calgary Transit improve customer service levels throughout the city and reduce the strain on current employees to help with retirements, career movement and development, vacation, and sick time.

Calgary Transit has been putting on a lot of fun events over the past few months to get people back into transit after the industry was hit hard during the pandemic.

For more information about these positions, the hiring process, or to apply, visit calgarytransit.com/careers.

