Calgary Transit is giving trivia lovers a fun ride this week

Calgary Transit is giving trivia lovers in the city a unique experience with Trivia Transit, the latest event for transit riders.

Caglary Transit’s live trivia game show kicks off on Wednesday, August 17 at Saddletown Station from 11 am to 1 pm.

On the bus, customers will team up with other riders to test their pop culture and general trivia knowledge. The more you get right, the better the prizes you’ll earn.

And if you miss out on this chance, or you get FOMO from passing on Wednesday’s event, no worries! Calgary Transit will be offering the mobile Trivia Transit throughout the month. Just keep an eye on their Twitter account for more info.

Calgary Transit has been busy providing Calgarians with unique rides all summer. They put on the Karaoke Bus in July, and also teamed up with AARCS for the Puppy Bus.