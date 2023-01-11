New year, new job? Emirates Airline is holding a job fair in Calgary

If you are looking for a career change to start the new year, Emirates Airline has a really great opportunity in Calgary this month.

Emirates is looking to recruit new members for its cabin crew because of the increase in travel demand in 2023.

Emirates Airline held several of these across Canada last year, including in Calgary, and was happy with the result.

This year it is once again looking across the country with Recruitment Days scheduled for Toronto and Vancouver before it comes to Calgary on Friday, January 20 starting at 9 am at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown.

If you are interested you are asked to pre-register online and then get ready to attend!

Emirates serves over 150 cities in 85 countries.

To be a part of the Emirates Airline Cabin Crew, you must be fluent in written and spoken English, and additional languages are considered an asset. Along with that, Emirates is looking for team players who are at least 160 cm tall (just over 5 feet) that can reach 212 cm high. You also need to meet UAE’s employment visa requirements.

No special experience is needed aside from one year in hospitality or customer service and a minimum of grade 12 education. You cannot have any visible tattoos while in uniform.

Furnished accommodation in Dubai is also free of charge, including utilities. Employees are also granted 30 calendar days of leave per year, including one firm-free annual leave ticket to their country of origin.

For more information, check out the career page on its website.

Where: January 20

When: 711 4th Street SE

Time: 9 am