The magic behind the bus: Calgary Transit offers behind-the-scenes look

In their continuing efforts to give riders experiences they’ve never had before, Calgary Transit is giving people a peek behind the curtain.

Riders of Calgary Transit can register for VIP access to the Oliver Bowen Maintenance Facility to see how everything goes down.

You can see how the light rail vehicles stay on track, from the wheelsets to where they get their power from, and what happens when they’re done for the day.

You will also learn the train-related terminology for some key equipment, like bogies and pantographs, and see the part they play in keeping the trains running.

It’s a great experience to see a facility that isn’t usually open to the public.

The backstage tour takes place Saturday, October 1, from 9 am to 5 pm, with tours running every 15 minutes.

Attending this event is FREE, with transportation provided between the Oliver Bowen Maintenance Facility and McKnight-Westwinds LRT station. But like all exclusive events, space is limited.

Registration is open 8 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday at 403-537-7903. Reservations for tour times are first come, first served, and spaces will fill up fast! The deadline is September 28.