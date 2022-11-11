Calgary Transit is putting on a city-wide scavenger hunt this weekend with lots of fun prizes.

For one day only on Saturday, November 12, little paintings will be hidden in CTrain station buildings and inside train cars along the Blue or Red Line around the city.

The tiny treasures will be available starting at 9 am for five lucky CTrain customers to locate. Each artwork comes with a $500 gift certificate, tote bags and four show passes for the Art Market Craft Sale an art and craft sale taking place at TELUS Convention Centre from November 17 to 20.

Blink and it could be gone, the surprises are only around on November 12 and the search ends as soon as every art piece is claimed. When found, take the art and follow the instructions painted on the masterpiece.

Not only is Art Market supporting this special promotion for Transit customers, but they are also giving back to the National accessArts Centre by matching donations provided throughout the show, up to $3,000.

The National accessArts Centre (NaAC) is Canada’s oldest and largest disability arts organization and in 2020, became the country’s first multidisciplinary disability arts organization. With programs supporting more than 300 artists living with developmental and/or physical disabilities, the studio supports Canadian artists with disabilities through immersive programs delivered in-person and online.

The Art Market takes place from November 17 to 20 at the TELUS Convention Centre featuring more than 200 artists from across Canada presenting an amazing selection of quality art and crafts in time for the holiday shopping season. The 2022 sale marks the 36th anniversary of this show. And of course, you can take Calgary Transit to the Art Market by using the Centre Street LRT station to enter the TELUS Convention Centre.

And you can get a chance to get some major spending cash for the market if you find one of the hidden treasures this weekend on Calgary Transit.