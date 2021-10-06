Get in the spooky spirit during the final days of Calaway Park’s Halloweekends event; the rollercoaster won’t be the only thing making people scream.

Halloweekends offers hauntingly good fun for all ages and, if you just can’t wait for October 31, you’re going to want to head to Calaway Park this weekend before it closes for the season.

The event runs from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Thanksgiving Monday and is included with regular admission.

The Calgary amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” on the south side of the venue, offering Halloween-themed scenes and eerie photo ops. Guests will also find Magical Meet & Greets each day between noon and 3:45 pm at the park’s Enchanted Forest Experience.

Plus, new this year is the Halloweekends Parade: Calaway Park’s Spooktacular Spectacle. At 4 pm on each day of Halloweekends, the parade travels along the inner pathway of the park, featuring special characters and a fantastic parade float.

Guests can even get right in on the fun — Calaway Park invites you to dress in costume and join the parade! If you’re more into viewing, the best spots to watch the parade are at Dodgem and the Celebration Square Stage.

If family friendly fun isn’t scary enough for you, hop on one of the park’s thrilling rides. According to Calaway Park’s Facebook page, all of the rides are scheduled to be open for the event except for Chaos. Timber Falls will open at noon, or later depending on the weather. Head to Calaway Park this weekend for some fall fun, and enjoy Halloweekends before it vanishes. Halloweekends at Calaway Park

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Monday until October 11

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with park admission ($47.95 for those age 3 to 49)