Pass the mic: A karaoke bus is coming to Calgary this week

Jul 5 2022, 5:41 pm
Carpool Karaoke may have to take a back seat to the latest sing-a-long innovation in Calgary, the Karaoke Bus!

This Wednesday, July 6, Calgary Transit is giving karaoke enthusiasts a platform to perform.

What better way to get the vocal cords ready for all the great shows coming to Calgary during Stampede?

The first-ever Karaoke Bus will be at Brentwood Station at 11 am and it is free for singers to enter!

