Pass the mic: A karaoke bus is coming to Calgary this week

Carpool Karaoke may have to take a back seat to the latest sing-a-long innovation in Calgary, the Karaoke Bus!

This Wednesday, July 6, Calgary Transit is giving karaoke enthusiasts a platform to perform.

#CTRiders, ever feel like breaking into song on your commute? Here’s your chance! On July 6, for the first time ever, we’re sending out a Karaoke Bus: a stage for you to perform and entertain your fellow commuters. Join us at Brentwood Stn from 11 am-1 pm & sing your heart out! pic.twitter.com/eo6cPGpOuK — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 5, 2022

What better way to get the vocal cords ready for all the great shows coming to Calgary during Stampede?

The first-ever Karaoke Bus will be at Brentwood Station at 11 am and it is free for singers to enter!