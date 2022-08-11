Here are the best thrift and consignment stores in Calgary (MAP)

We love a good thrift find. And as many fellow thrifters know, the hunt for second-hand treasures can be very rewarding!

So, we’ve created our own treasure map of sorts of some of our favourite thrift and consignment stores around Calgary.

Oldies but goodies

Value Village (Southland and Macleod location)

Everyone knows the Value Village name, not only thrifters. But this VV Boutique is absolutely massive. If you’ve been in the Calgary area for a while, you might already know that this building used to house a Safeway but it’s now a preloved paradise. We definitely recommend setting aside at least an hour (if not more) to search through the rows upon rows of beautiful bargains.

Where: 9737 Macleod Trail SW

Goodwill (Plaza location)

This one is another hefty store. It’s not too far from the aforementioned Va-Louis Vuilage so you could easily hit them both in an afternoon.

Where: 9655 Macleod Trail SW

Hidden Gems

Glenmore Thrift Store

This little place is one of our favourites and it deserves some love. This used to be a Sally Ann, but management and the Salvation Army parted ways. The team running this store uses its money to help out a local food bank.

The shop is small and tucked away, but don’t let that deter you. The prices here are always great, something the store prides itself on, and there’s always something there worth finding. Plus, if you bring in a bag of donations (clothes, toys, books, household items, etc.) you will get a $10-off coupon!

Where: 3146 Glenmore Court SE

Thriftopia

Do yourself a favour and follow this place on Instagram. Staff regularly posts some of the cooler finds on the store’s page and you can also shop online! Some of the bigger-ticket thrifting items have pre-set prices, but most of the in-store items are eligible for the regular deals, including adult fashions going for $4 apiece and kids’ fashions going for $2 apiece. There are some STEALS here.

Where: 214 62nd Avenue SE

Article Apparels

This one came to us courtesy of Instagram’s algorithm. Meta knooooows. This cute little boutique features some lightly used clothing perfect for those looking for a wardrobe refresh. Give this place a follow and see some of the sweet styles for yourself!

Where: 7777 Macleod Trail SW

Good Neighbour

Good Neighbour is a perfect name for this is a pay-what-you-can spot serving the community in the core. Money from store sales goes toward buying food for underserved Calgarians.

Where: 149 5th Avenue SE

Imagine Vintage Wear

This one isn’t too hidden, it’s on the main drag in Inglewood. But for those looking for some retro looks, this is the place to be. There are some fun and funky pieces to be found here and it’s absolutely worth popping into.

Where: 1325 9th Avenue SE

Kings of Consignment

Trendz

IYKYK. While the prices are a little bit higher than other thrift shops, it’s because there are more luxury finds. If you’re looking for previously loved Lululemon, check this place out. This and the next shop are basically next door to one another, so you can hit easily both in one trip!

Where: 120 10th Street NW

Kensington Konsignment

There are some very fun finds waiting to be snatched up at this second-hand shop. Many items are very gently used and that’s reflected in the prices, but we definitely think it’s worth it. If you’re looking to sell some items, you can check out the website here!

Where: 130 10th Street NW

VSP/Vespucci

This one is THE luxury consignment store. VSP is a national consignment brand with stores in Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto. Vespucci has been around since the ’80s and with that many years in business, you know it’s gotta be good.

Where: 8244 Elbow Drive SW

Peacock

There are a few spots to visit under the Peacock umbrella. Cute, clean, and bright, it’s always a pleasure to shop at Peacock.

Where:

Inglewood: 1226 9th Avenue SE

Kensington: 1145 Kensington Crescent NW

Beltline: 1415 11th Street SW

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments!