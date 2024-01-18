NewsWeather

Calgary set to see a 32°C temperature swing by next week

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jan 18 2024, 7:56 pm
Calgary set to see a 32°C temperature swing by next week
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

Temperatures have slowly been climbing throughout the week in Calgary, and that trend is expected to continue into next week, so get your sunglasses ready!

Some snow is still expected to fall on Thursday but should clear into Friday.

While some cloud cover is expected to remain, temperatures will steadily climb before reaching above zero on Tuesday!

Calgary temperature

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Thursday night will be a chilly -23°C, but Wednesday’s daytime high is a “balmy” 9°C, which is a temperature swing of 32°C.

It’s been a wild weather ride for much of Alberta since December, with record-breaking cold temperatures last week.

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the warmer winter weather, we’ve also rounded up a list of some unique sports to try around Calgary!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop