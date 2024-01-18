Calgary set to see a 32°C temperature swing by next week

Temperatures have slowly been climbing throughout the week in Calgary, and that trend is expected to continue into next week, so get your sunglasses ready!

Some snow is still expected to fall on Thursday but should clear into Friday.

While some cloud cover is expected to remain, temperatures will steadily climb before reaching above zero on Tuesday!

Thursday night will be a chilly -23°C, but Wednesday’s daytime high is a “balmy” 9°C, which is a temperature swing of 32°C.

It’s been a wild weather ride for much of Alberta since December, with record-breaking cold temperatures last week.

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the warmer winter weather, we’ve also rounded up a list of some unique sports to try around Calgary!