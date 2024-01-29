This morning's stunning sunrise had Calgarians in awe

Calgarians who were awake early enough to catch the sunrise this morning were treated to a magnificent colourful display in the sky.

It didn’t take long for photos to flood social media, with many people eagerly sharing the views from their morning commutes.

People were excited about the stunning display and also couldn’t help but share their enthusiasm over the warmer weather.

Calgary is expected to see some pretty fantastic weather this week, with one day even expected to be warmer than a city in Texas.