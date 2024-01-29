NewsWeather

This morning's stunning sunrise had Calgarians in awe

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jan 29 2024, 5:36 pm
This morning's stunning sunrise had Calgarians in awe
@JulieKi53713414/X

Calgarians who were awake early enough to catch the sunrise this morning were treated to a magnificent colourful display in the sky.

It didn’t take long for photos to flood social media, with many people eagerly sharing the views from their morning commutes.

People were excited about the stunning display and also couldn’t help but share their enthusiasm over the warmer weather.

Calgary is expected to see some pretty fantastic weather this week, with one day even expected to be warmer than a city in Texas.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop