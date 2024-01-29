This morning's stunning sunrise had Calgarians in awe

Calgarians who were awake early enough to catch the sunrise this morning were treated to a magnificent colourful display in the sky.
It didn’t take long for photos to flood social media, with many people eagerly sharing the views from their morning commutes.
Sunrise, driving through downtown Calgary this morning. pic.twitter.com/hkKYdqfCWB
— Cathy Taylor (@lust4ice) January 29, 2024
Spectacular sunrise in Calgary this morning! pic.twitter.com/8cJahCmMNC
— L.H. Kirkland 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@LHKirkland1) January 29, 2024
Sunrise in Calgary, Canada pic.twitter.com/CtIPluGybs
— Parvez Baig 🍁 🇨🇦 (@ParvezBaig1055) January 29, 2024
People were excited about the stunning display and also couldn’t help but share their enthusiasm over the warmer weather.
Polar Vortex has left town. Finally !!! Gorgeous sunrise West of Calgary in rural #Alberta as the WARM(er) temperature trend now begins. #WeatherUpdate #Warm #YYC #Calgary #Canada pic.twitter.com/aDN4rdIxLj
— Gary Bobrovitz (@garybtvnews) January 24, 2024
Calgary is expected to see some pretty fantastic weather this week, with one day even expected to be warmer than a city in Texas.